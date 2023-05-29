Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,575,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

