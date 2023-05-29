Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.0 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

