Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.27 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Insider Transactions at Northern Technologies International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile



Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.



