Northland Capmk Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PLAB opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

