Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,053,000 after buying an additional 132,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

