Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the April 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $4,266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 417,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 274,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,365,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

