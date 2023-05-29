NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 390,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NV5 Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.