Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

