OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

