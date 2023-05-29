Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 678,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

