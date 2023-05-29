Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,709 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.24 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

Featured Articles

