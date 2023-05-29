Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Olympic Steel Trading Up 0.1 %
ZEUS stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Olympic Steel
In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Company Profile
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
