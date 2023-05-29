ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $49,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

