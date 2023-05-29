Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Down 31.0% in May

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 689.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 4.6 %

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.05%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.74%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

