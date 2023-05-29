Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
See Also
