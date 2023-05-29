Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,505 shares of company stock worth $232,268 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth $57,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.