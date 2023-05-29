Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,974,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,690,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 927,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock valued at $786,331. Insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Oscar Health stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

