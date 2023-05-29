Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

