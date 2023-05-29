Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

PTEN opened at $10.50 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,042,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,245,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.