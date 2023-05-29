PBF Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of PBF opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after buying an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,257.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.