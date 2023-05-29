Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $52,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

