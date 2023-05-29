Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $4,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavadi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $2,762,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

