Photronics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Photronics Price Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.