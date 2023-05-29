Pivotree Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.25 million.
Pivotree Price Performance
Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$2.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.63.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
