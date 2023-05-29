Pivotree Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pivotree in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.25 million.

Pivotree Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Pivotree stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. Pivotree has a twelve month low of C$2.68 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pivotree

(Get Rating)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.