PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

