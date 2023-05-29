PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,764 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Up 32.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

