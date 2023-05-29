PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 986 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $328.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

