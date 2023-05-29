PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,298,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $2,905,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,290,000 after buying an additional 107,440 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $201.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 517.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.