PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,013 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Western Digital Price Performance

About Western Digital

Shares of WDC opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.