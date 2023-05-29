PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 4,952 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 117.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

