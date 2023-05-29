PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after buying an additional 410,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $6,348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,213,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,186,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

AUB opened at $25.83 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

