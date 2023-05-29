PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

