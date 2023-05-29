PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $133.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

