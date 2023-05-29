PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $138.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

