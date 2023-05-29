PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip Woodlief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at $217,817.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

HLMN opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

