PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $238.43 and a 1 year high of $503.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.56.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

