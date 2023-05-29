PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Global Trading Up 5.9 %

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

