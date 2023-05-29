PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,335 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after buying an additional 1,083,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,208,000 after buying an additional 1,239,967 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Avantor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,667,000 after buying an additional 802,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor Price Performance

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

