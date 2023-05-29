PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,471 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

MVF stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

