PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $80.30 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

