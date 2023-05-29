PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

