PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of RLI by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in RLI by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 41.5% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in RLI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,503,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Up 1.0 %

RLI stock opened at $126.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

