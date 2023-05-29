PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $192.33 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.01 and a 200-day moving average of $302.08.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

