PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

