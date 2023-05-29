PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ECPG opened at $46.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $72.73.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

