PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,282.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,114.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

