PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.94 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

