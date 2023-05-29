PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $62.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.