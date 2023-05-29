PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,460,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XPH opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

