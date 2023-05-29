PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,846 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

