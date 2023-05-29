PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 366 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of HDB stock opened at $64.81 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.5935 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.